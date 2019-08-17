Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Richard Arlen Bartlett


1936 - 2019
Richard Arlen Bartlett Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Arlen Bartlett, 83, of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home. Born July 26, 1936, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Rufus and Marie Willis Bartlett.
Owner of Bartlett Construction, Mr. Bartlett was a life member of Arcadia Masonic Lodge #285.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Knight of Cornelius, NC and grandchildren, Kendrick Knight, Lauren Knight, Rick Bartlett, and Brooke Bartlett. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Ricky Eugene Bartlett; daughter, Susan Renee Bartlett; three brothers; one sister; and longtime companion, Lucy C. Brooks.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon-1:30 PM Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
