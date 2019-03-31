|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Richard Cheatwood, 76, of Boiling Springs, SC, went home to be with his Father, the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born February 3, 1943 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Dorothy Cheatwood.
Richard was retired from Hoechst Celanese and was employed with HKH Engineering. As a charter member of Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church, he loved teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and volunteering as a Gideon. He loved the Lord and his church family with all of his heart.
He will be remembered and forever loved by his wife of 57 years, Janie Bradley Cheatwood; a daughter, Denise Patterson and son-in-law, Daniel Patterson of Greenville, SC; sons, Joe Cheatwood of Boiling Springs, SC and Anthony Cheatwood of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Kendal Johnson of Greenville, SC, Ally and Anna Patterson of Greenville, SC; Nathan Cheatwood of Boiling Springs, SC; Kaleb Cheatwood of Boiling Springs, SC; AJ Cheatwood of Chesnee, SC; Haley Cheatwood of Chesnee, SC; great grandchildren, Ryann Renwick of Greenville, SC; Mark Wood and Michael Wood of Fingerville, SC. He was predeceased by a daughter, Janie Marie Cheatwood.
Visitation will be at 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church, 584 Dillon Street, Chesnee, SC 29323. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at 1:00 PM at the church, conducted by his Pastor and friend, The Rev. James Childers. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church, 584 Dillon Street, Chesnee, SC 29323.
