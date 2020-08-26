WOODRUFF- Major Richard Dale Fleck, 87, of 764 Three Wood Lane, Three Pines, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.

He was born September 14, 1932 in Three Oaks, Michigan to the late Frank Charles and Josephine Nekivasil Fleck. He was a member of Joy Lutheran Church and was a retired United States Army Major after 20 years of service. Mr. Fleck worked 20 years with Spartan Foods as Director of Training after he returned to civilian life, retiring from there in 1992.

Major Fleck was drafted in the Amy on April 17, 1952, following basic training, was assigned to the 82nd Air Borne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina through 1955. He was transferred to the 10th Special Forces Group in Bad Tolz, Germany where he remained until 1959. He attended Infantry Officers Candidate School in 1959 and was subsequently assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group in Okinawa. During this Okinawa tour, he performed temporary duty to Laos (1951), Thailand (1962), and Vietnam (1963).

Subsequently, he attended the Armed Career Course at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and then joined the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He returned to Vietnam, serving in II Corps in 1966 and 1967, and then became an instructor at the Command and Staff Course at the Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma from 1967 to 1968.

Returning for a third tour in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, he then joined the 10th Special Forces Group, Bad Tolz, Germany for a second tour of duty.

Major Fleck's personal decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Meritorious

Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with "V" and Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star.

After proudly serving the United States of America Major Richard D. Fleck retired from duty May 31, 1972.

Major Fleck's last act of military service was laying the wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Eaheart Fleck of 59 years; three sons, Richard David Fleck of New York, Charles Wilson Fleck (Rhoda) of Atlanta, Georgia and Michael Victor Fleck (Natalie) of Laurens; one sister, Kate Fleck Benington of Michigan; one brother, Ronald Lee Fleck of Michigan; three grandchildren, Gunthar Charles Fleck, Chandler Harvin Fleck (Laney), and Victoria Rebecca Fleck; one step-grandson, Luke Ballard. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Betty Boughner, Rosie Covert and Barbara Covert and two brothers, Frank Fleck and James Fleck.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 3980 Moore-Duncan Highway, Moore, SC by Pastor Lane Bembenek. Entombment of the cremains will follow in the church columbarium.

A luncheon will be held at the Piedmont Club, 361 East Main Street, Spartanburg following the entombment of the cremains.

