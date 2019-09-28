|
|
Mr. Richard Dean Moore, age 66, of Woodruff, SC passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home.
Born in Union County, he was the husband of Alice Ann Cox Moore and the son of the late Loranze William and Mamie Elizabeth Steen Moore. He was the Building Superintendent for the City of Spartanburg, a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Cross Anchor, and a Free Mason with Cross Anchor Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Ann; his daughter Elizabeth Ann (Libba) Moore; his sister Sarah Moore Dover; and his extended family Everett C. Cox, Joseph S. Cox, Gwendolyn Cox Rankin, and their families. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Franklin Moore.
The family will receive friends at 3:00 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home. The service will follow at 4:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Andrew Shull. The family is at the home. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 28, 2019