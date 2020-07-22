1/1
Richard Earl "Dillon" Smith
GAFFNEY- Richard Dillon Earl Smith, 26, of Gaffney passed away on July 16, 2020. He was the son of Bobby and Lori Bradley James.
He is survived by his parents; a son, Carson Ray; brothers and sisters, Codie, Brianna, Jordan, Lacie, Stephanie, Melissa, Jennifer, Megan, Nick, Savannah, Corey, Tabitha, Brandi, Stacey, Casey and Amber; and many nieces and nephews; grandparents, Martin and Norma Bradley, Jimmy and Magdeline James and Richard and June Smith; and Rusty Smith and Tom Kerr.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00pm Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 5:00pm at the funeral home chapel.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
