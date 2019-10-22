|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Ernest Campbell, Sr. 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Born May 31, 1931 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Ernest and Margie Campbell and the husband of Nancy Whitmire Campbell.
Richard attended Anderson Boys High School and graduated from Clemson School of Architecture, Class of 1956.
Mr. Campbell was proud to have served two years in the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers as a 1st Lieutenant. While in service, Richard married Nancy Whitmire Campbell of Pickens, SC. They moved to Spartanburg where he practiced architecture from 1956 to 1999, retiring in 1999 as President of Campbell Meek Associates.
Richard was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for 62 years, a member of the AIA, and a recipient of several awards, also a recipient of The David W. Reid award for Achievement in the Arts in 1979.
He was a wonderful man to all that knew him, kind, faithful, generous, loving, funny, and brilliant. He was most proud of his faith, his family and he loved us all, with everything he had.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Campbell, daughter, Dena Campbell of Spartanburg, son, Brent Campbell of Landrum, SC, sister, Joan Wright of Anderson, SC, grandchildren, Shelby Russo, Landon Cook, Fallon Campbell, Heather Campbell, Hudson Campbell, Isaiah Nunez; great grandchildren, Penelope Cook and Bennett Russo. He was also predeceased by a son, Richard E. Campbell, Jr.
A visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Michael Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or online at www.stjude.org or to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or online at www.heart.org/donate
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2019