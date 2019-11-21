|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Richard Eugene Bailey, 83, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was the son of the late WJ "Dub" and Iris Hadden Bailey and the husband of Fannie Lou Cooper Bailey of sixty-one years. He was retired from Goodyear and was a member of Duncan United Methodist Church for sixty-seven years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Survivors also include a son, Scott Bailey and wife, Cindy; three special grandchildren, Brandi Bailey, Timmy Young and Chris (Ashley) Young; five special great-grandchildren, Brantley, Ansley, Cash, Haylee and Kimber Young.
Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Duncan United Methodist Church with Pastor Brent Dehlbom and Rev. Ron Towery. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan UMC, PO Box 216 Duncan SC 29334 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami FL 33131.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019