CHESNEE,SC- Staff Sgt. Richard "Gene" Eugene Huskey, 75, of Chesnee passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 after an extended illness. A native of Chesnee, he was the son of the late Richard Laos Huskey and Ethel Peterson Revels. He retired from the United States Army after twenty years of service and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by one son, Andy Huskey of Germany and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles C. Shaw; and two sisters, Frances Henderson and Rachel Randolph.
Staff Sgt. Huskey will lie in state at Eggers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM Veterans
Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with full Military Honors at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Chaplain David Banks officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. Interment will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 332 N.
Lauderdale St., Memphis, TN 38105 or to , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 11, 2019