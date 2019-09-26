|
Richard Huntoon Evans of Spartanburg, SC, departed this life on September 22, 2019 at age 34. He died of cardiac arrest while on family vacation at Bald Head Island, NC. Richard was born in Spartanburg; he graduated from Spartanburg High School, obtained a technician certification from the Marine Motor Mechanics Institute in Orlando, FL, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina Upstate. Richard's passions included golfing, skiing, and fishing, and all his friends benefited from his passion for a perfectly cooked steak. His greatest loves, however, were his children: Madison Leigh (Maddie, age 4) and Charlotte Elizabeth (Lottie, aged 3 weeks). Richard is also survived by his fiancée, Summer Deaton; his parents, Jennifer Evans and David Evans; his sister Whitney Evans and her husband Austin Crisp; his beloved dog Barney; and the many friends and family who will miss his huge heart, big dreams, and unfailing loyalty. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 28, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Spartanburg. Nursery services will be available at the church for young children and the family will receive visitors in the parish hall after the service. The family will be collecting stories and reminisces about Richard for his children; please send those to Whitney Evans, 825 W Confederate Ave, Columbia SC 29201, or bring them to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Madison and Charlotte Evans' Education Fund by contacting Jason Seay at Edward Jones ([email protected] or 864-576-3980) . Checks can also be mailed to Edward Jones, 1600 John B White Sr Blvd, Suite 1004, Spartanburg SC 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019