Richard Lawton Dargan, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after his long battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1947, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Mary Louise and Perrin Quarles Dargan.
Mr. Dargan was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, The University of the South (Sewanee), Converse College, and the University of South Carolina School of Law. Mr. Dargan treasured his time and early career connecting with students and teaching for ten years at Spartanburg County Schools.
In 1983, upon completion of his JD, Mr. Dargan began his career in Washington, DC, starting in 1983 as Council to the Senate Judiciary Committee for eleven years. In 1994 he served as Assistant Director for education programs of the Bicentennial of the Constitution of the United States under the leadership of Chief Justice Warren Burger. Mr. Dargan is remembered for the impact he made with the Federal Judicial Center, the education division of the US Supreme Court where he was a Judicial Education Specialist conducting continuing education for Federal Magistrate Judges. He retired from the courts in January of 2014, and moved to Spartanburg in 2016, enjoying reconnecting with old friends. He served as a board member of the Spartanburg Ballet, Healthy Smiles, and the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.
He is survived by David Cato, his spouse of 29 years; brother, Perrin Quarles Dargan, Jr. (Louisa) of Mt. Pleasant SC; brother, John Hodge Dargan (Kate) of Spartanburg SC; sister in-law, Betty Jo Dargan of Columbia SC; sister in-law, Gail Cato Jacobs (Dan); sister in-law, Renee Cato Preston; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Lide Dargan of Columbia SC.
A celebration of his life will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1st, at Central Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC, officiated by The Rev. Dr. Tom H. Norrell, The Rev. Dave Nichols, and Rev. Sue Perrin. A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center. The internment will be private.
The family will receive friends beginning at 6 pm, Friday, January 31st, at the home of David Cato and Richard Dargan, 20 Olney Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Valet parking will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Richard L. Dargan Memorial Fund held at The Spartanburg County Foundation at 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020