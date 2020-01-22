|
Memorial services for Richard M. Nash, Sr. will be held 1 pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall, Kingdom Hall, 575 Crescent Ave., Spartanburg, SC. He was a World War II veteran. He is survived by his children, Richard M. (Gwendolyn) Nash, Richard W. Nash, Ronald G. Nash, Tanaka Beatty, Ruby (Douglas) Anderson, Brenda (Wayne) Lover, Linda Faye (Dodie) Perkins; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 22, 2020