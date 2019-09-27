|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Tipton, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles Tipton Sr. and Cleo C. Tipton. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and a longtime building contractor.
Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Etta Hyatt Tipton; daughter, Susan Rebecca Kitchens Matisi of Asheville, NC; granddaughter, Shannon Kaela Kitchens of Spartanburg, SC; brother, William ""Bill"" H. Tipton of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Mary Sue Horn Ruppe (Bill) of Spartanburg, SC and Joann Tipton Hodgin of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ty Childers. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
No flowers please, the family strongly encourages memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019