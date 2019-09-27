Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
1551 Bryant Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
1551 Bryant Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Tipton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Tipton Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Tipton, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles Tipton Sr. and Cleo C. Tipton. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and a longtime building contractor.
Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Etta Hyatt Tipton; daughter, Susan Rebecca Kitchens Matisi of Asheville, NC; granddaughter, Shannon Kaela Kitchens of Spartanburg, SC; brother, William ""Bill"" H. Tipton of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Mary Sue Horn Ruppe (Bill) of Spartanburg, SC and Joann Tipton Hodgin of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ty Childers. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
No flowers please, the family strongly encourages memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now