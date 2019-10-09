|
CAMPOBELLO- Richard Tony Bland passed away at his home on October 5, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg County on February 18, 1959 to his parents Raymond Freeman Bland and the late Geneva Bishop Bland and he was the widower of Sally Bland.
He is survived by his father and three sons, Chad Bland (Mandy), Heath Bland (Hannah) both of Boiling Springs and Dustin Bland (Jennifer) of Inman; one sister, Rhonda Bland Wyatt of Campobello and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Thursday October 10, 2019 at The Rock Church, 299 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC 29349, prior to the 4:00 PM Celebration of Life Service officiated by Rev. David Carter and Rev. Bo Dunford.
The family is at the home of a son Chad Bland, 451 Vinyard Road, Boiling Springs, SC.
www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019