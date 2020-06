BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Richard Warren "Rick" Bowen, 68, of Boiling Springs passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.Mr. Bowen was a native of Danville, VA and the son of the late Warren Taylor and Frances Greene Bowen. He was a retired employee of Lowe's. Rick was of the Methodist faith and he had attended both Spartanburg Junior and Limestone Colleges.He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Dianna and Michael Dewey "Mike" Rickard of Sumter, SC, along with special kitty: Macie.Services will be private due to COVID 19.Memorials may be sent to the Spartanburg Animal Shelter, 155 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com Eggers Funeral HomeBoiling Springs, SC