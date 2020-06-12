Richard W. Bowen
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Richard Warren "Rick" Bowen, 68, of Boiling Springs passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
Mr. Bowen was a native of Danville, VA and the son of the late Warren Taylor and Frances Greene Bowen. He was a retired employee of Lowe's. Rick was of the Methodist faith and he had attended both Spartanburg Junior and Limestone Colleges.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Dianna and Michael Dewey "Mike" Rickard of Sumter, SC, along with special kitty: Macie.
Services will be private due to COVID 19.
Memorials may be sent to the Spartanburg Animal Shelter, 155 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
