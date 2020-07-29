SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Wayne Baker Sr., 67, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Born August 16, 1952, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Warren E. Baker and Janet Green Baker.
Richard was owner-operator of Baker's Shoes #2 before his retirement. He was a people-person who loved to talk to anyone that would listen. He will be talking in Heaven and will be missed by those who loved him but he suffers no more.
Surviving are his two sons (or his "Babies" as he called them) whom he loved dearly, Richard Wayne Baker Jr. and Christian Warren Baker (Michelle), all of Spartanburg, SC; the mother of his children, Catherine Wilson Baker of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Mary Jane Davidson of Spartanburg, SC and
Linda Baker Painter (Dean) of Chesnee, SC; two step-daughters; and his five grandchildren that he adored. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Donald A. "Tony" Baker.
Graveside visitation will be 10:30-11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services immediately following, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel