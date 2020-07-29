1/
Richard Wayne Baker Sr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Wayne Baker Sr., 67, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Born August 16, 1952, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Warren E. Baker and Janet Green Baker.
Richard was owner-operator of Baker's Shoes #2 before his retirement. He was a people-person who loved to talk to anyone that would listen. He will be talking in Heaven and will be missed by those who loved him but he suffers no more.
Surviving are his two sons (or his "Babies" as he called them) whom he loved dearly, Richard Wayne Baker Jr. and Christian Warren Baker (Michelle), all of Spartanburg, SC; the mother of his children, Catherine Wilson Baker of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Mary Jane Davidson of Spartanburg, SC and
Linda Baker Painter (Dean) of Chesnee, SC; two step-daughters; and his five grandchildren that he adored. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Donald A. "Tony" Baker.
Graveside visitation will be 10:30-11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services immediately following, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved