LANDRUM, SC- Richard "Dick" Carlton Wooley, 85, joined his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Bishop Wooley on September 23, 2019. They shared 61 years together on Earth.
Born May 8, 1934 in Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Howard and Frances Wooley. He is survived by a sister, Carol Perkins and was predeceased by a brother, Neal Wooley.
He was retired, with 34 years, from General Electric located in Hendersonville, NC. He was retired from Greenville Spartanburg Airport Fire Department and was a retired volunteer fireman with the Landrum Fire Department. He worked many years with the Landrum Police Department. He served in the US Army and National Guard of New Hampshire.
He was the father of three daughters, "FranDe" Richards who predeceased him; Janet (Joey) Johnson and Carleen Wooley. He had four grandsons, Roger Gosnell, Kenneth Wooley, Joe (Kristen) Johnson and Richard (Dana) Johnson and five great grandsons Levi, Luke, Jacob, Cameron and Brandon.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Petty Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Jimmy Camp. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:00pm.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019