SPARTANBURG, SC- Rick Gwinn, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Born March 3, 1957, in Woodruff, SC, he was the son of the late John West Gwinn Sr. and Edna Mae Teague Gwinn.
Rick had a huge heart, tons of stories to tell, never met a stranger, and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need.
He was a devoted husband and High School sweetheart to his wife of 45 years, Susan Gwinn. He was a loving and affectionate father to Jeremy Gwinn, Mandy G. Irick, Walt Irick, and an exceptional "Poppop" to his grandkids, Noah Gwinn, Roman Irick, Isabella Gwinn and Landon Gwinn. He was also a beloved brother, uncle and cousin to his close-knit family. He adored his family and his friends, especially those he worked with at Spartanburg County Roads and Bridges. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jean Lee; brother, Don Gwinn; and grandson, Landon Gwinn.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Solid Rock Church, 1326 Union St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. Randall Lewis. Burial will be in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Walt Irick.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.