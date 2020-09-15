1/
Rickey L. Willard
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rickey Lloyd Willard, 63, husband of Carolyn Rainwater Willard, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home.
Born October 16, 1956 in Spartanburg, SC, Rickey was a son of the late Clifford Lloyd and Corinne Quinn Willard.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, Rickey is survived by his daughter, Deanna Nicole Edwards and her husband, Zachary; and grandchildren, Cortney Nicole Morris, Brianna Avery Morris, Hannah Dianne Edwards, and Madison Paige Edwards.
He was predeceased by a sister, Janice Willard Moore.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00PM at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church, 220 Cedar Shoals Church Road, Enoree, SC 29335.
Family will be at the home of Zach and Deanna Edwards.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
