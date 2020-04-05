|
|
SPARTANBURG - Rickie Willis Layton, 71, of Stone Station, SC, died Friday, April 3, 2020. Born January 13, 1949, in Roebuck, SC, he was the son of Kathleen W. Layton of Roebuck and the late Thomas C. Layton.
Mr. Layton enjoyed playing softball in his younger years, was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and loved drag racing. He was a 1968 graduate of Dorman High School and Spartanburg Tech.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Suzanna Bray Layton of the home, one son, Jerry Layton (Paula); brother, Randy Layton (Elaine). He was predeceased by a brother, Ray Layton (Brenda).
Private graveside services will be held at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Chris Snelgrove.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 1335 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC, 29376.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020