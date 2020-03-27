|
|
MOORE, SC- Ricky Eugene Bartlett, II, 36, Rick went home to be with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born December 14, 1983, in Spartanburg, SC, Rick was the son of Diane Renee Loy and the late Ricky Eugene Bartlett. He was a graduate of Dorman High School, class of 2002.
Rick was a member at Eastside Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC. During the seasons of his life, Rick was associated with Bethlehem Baptist Church, Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church, Crosspoint Baptist Church, SC, and Christ Temple Church, Huntington, WV. He had a strong faith that those who live in the Lord never see each other for the last time.
In addition to his mother, Rick is survived by his sister, Pamela Brooke Bartlett; uncles, Donald Rennis Loy, II and wife Kathy; David Ray Loy and wife Ronda; Douglas J Loy and wife Rita; aunt, Pamela Knight; and cousins: Jason and Michelle O'Neal, Russ and Jennifer Moore, Phillip and Mandy Gillespie, Ricky and Ryanne Thomas, Brandt and Jeannie Shaffer, Chance Loy, Kendrick Knight and Lauren Knight.
In addition to his father, Rick was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Donald Rennis and Dorothy Jane "Dottie" Loy; and paternal grandparents, Richard A. Bartlett and Shirley Joe Green; and step grandfather, Carl "Junior" Green.
In the midst of corona virus quarantine, the family will not be receiving friends or holding an open funeral or memorial service. Join the family via live stream at www.facebook.com/dunbarlivestream as they gather privately to celebrate Rick's life Monday, March 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy, http://bethelcolony.org/
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020