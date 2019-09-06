|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC - Ricky Lynn Parris, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Mr. Parris is survived by wife, Christine; sons, Mark N. Parris of Pacolet and Mark A. Parris of Fingerville; 3 daughters, Diane Fuller of Pacolet, Nicole Parris of Chesnee, Reva Greene of Boiling Springs; 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and brother, James Parris of Pacolet.
He is predeceased by parents, Junior and Thelma Parris of White Plains; brothers, Robert, Donnie and Kenny Ray Parris of Pacolet; sister, Minnie Lee Cothran of Cowpens; and nephew, Bobby Parris of Inman.
Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11AM at Encounter Church in Gaffney, SC with Pastor Jimmy Powell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019