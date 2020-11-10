R.J. Moore, 97, Legendary Gamecock fan and beloved friend to all died November 7, 2020.

R.J. was a resident of Boiling Springs, SC formerly of Columbia, SC. He was born January 13, 1923 in Finger, Tennessee, one of six children of the late Leslie Brooks Moore and William Andrew Moore. He was married to the late Ann Haynes Moore for 60 years. They worked together in the family business, Moore's Exxon and later Moore's Phillips 66, on the corner of Rosewood and Edisto Drive in Columbia. He retired in 2012.

Prior to owning his business, R.J. honorably served the US Army in World War II and the Cold War. He traveled to 37 countries, and was recognized with many commendation medals and awards. He was honored to attend Queen Elizabeth's Inauguration. He loved sharing stories and being part of the "Greatest Generation." In January 2020, he received a Quilt of Valor recognizing him for his military service and accomplishments.

R.J. was a committed University of South Carolina Gamecock fan, supporting all teams with his favorite being football. He was recognized as an Honorary Football Letterman and also as a Legendary Fan of the Game. He was a member of the Gamecock Club and met lifelong Gamecock friends. He was friends with many coaches and players who frequented his business. He enjoyed hosting parties at his service station, and tailgating at Cocks Corner on George Rogers Boulevard.

He was a member of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Shriner's Club, and was a Master Mason. R.J. led a spirited life full of beloved family and friends who he met through his military service, business and Gamecock fan base. His favorite saying was "hang tough," which he did for 97 years!

R.J. was predeceased by his wife, Ann, along with his son, Ronald James (Buddy) Moore both of Columbia, SC and his daughter, Barbara Moore Daniels of Boiling Springs, SC.

He is survived by one brother, Will Moore and wife Bobbie of Columbia, TN. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Lisa Daniels Bishop and husband Craig, and their children Sumner, Brooks and Caroline of Boiling Springs, SC; John Bradley Daniels and wife Leslie of Spartanburg, SC; Lindsey Daniels and husband David Gutshall of Houston, TX; Ashlea Moore-Williams and husband Adam of North, SC; Margie-Ann Moore-Williamson and husband Wes, and their children Wesley and Abbey-Gail of Lexington, SC; and Rebecca Moore Calvert and children River and Lily of Gastonia, NC.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held Graveside on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC. Attendees are respectfully asked to wear masks and social distance. In place of a receiving line, the family requests that attendees bring a note with their name and a memory of R.J. Note cards also will be available the day of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ann and R.J. Moore Memorial Endowment Fund at the University of South Carolina Gift Processing,1600 Hampton Street, Suite 736, Columbia, SC 29208.



