Kannapolis, NC- Robert Henry Sparnell, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Robbie was born January 17th, 1959 in Tampa, Florida and was the son of James Robert Sparnell and Betty Joan Ramsey (both deceased). He loved working with his hands. Projects and grilling food for family and friends. Family who cherish his memory include: his wife, Trina Knight Sparnell; daughters Amie Zales (husband Jeremiah Zales) and Nerissa Sparnell (husband Austin Nichols); granddaughter Khaya Zales; siblings Rhonda Benfield, Gene Sparnell, Keith Sparnell (deceased), Randy Sparnell (deceased), and Michael Sparnell; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless friends. Memorial Service for Robbie will be at 11:00am on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 4431 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079. The family will greet friends and family from 10:00-11:00am prior to the Memorial Service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to www.curejm.org.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.