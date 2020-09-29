Robert “Bob” Fitzgerald

Spartanburg, SC: Robert (Bob or Fitz) Cooksey Fitzgerald entered this temporary home on June 26, 1934, and has now entered his eternal home with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 26, 2020. Born in Spartanburg County, he was the son of Hollis Boyd, Sr, and Atta Scott Fitzgerald.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Jo Fleming Fitzgerald; sons Randy Fitzgerald (Mary) and Stanley Fitzgerald (Paula); grandchildren Ryan Fitzgerald, Kimberley Mace (Joshua), and Todd Fitzgerald (Rita); and great-grandchildren Lorelai and Andy Fitzgerald; and two beloved people he considered his own grandchildren, Ellen Wilkinson and Michael Irwin. He is predeceased by an infant daughter, Susan Karyl Fitzgerald.
Mr. Fitzgerald was a life-long member of Cannon's Campground United Methodist Church where he was a faithful member of the choir for longer than anybody can remember. He graduated from Spartanburg High School. He worked for Geer Drug Co. and Smith Drug Co. before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his Gamecocks, and chasing a little ball around the golf course.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:00pm at Cannons Campground United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at 12:00pm officiated by Rev. Joe Blackwelder. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing are required during the visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Cannon's Campground UMC Food Pantry or Mobile Meals (a ministry Mr. Fitzgerald participated in during his "younger" days). Cannons Campground UMC donations may be made to 3450 Cannons Campground Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Mobile Meals donations may be made to PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
