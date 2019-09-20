|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Robert A. (Rabbit) Coley, 72, of 1050 Roddy Road, Campobello, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Robert was born in Spartanburg County, SC on December 18, 1946 a son of the late Carrie Ballew Coley and David B Coley.
He retired as a Energy Protection Investigator at Duke Energy, was a member of Gramling United Methodist Church and was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan. He was a 1965 graduate of Chapman High School, a 1985 graduate of Limestone College with a BA degree. Rabbit enjoyed writing poems, playing guitar and singing Karaoke.
Robert is survived by two sisters, Grace McAbee, of Inman; Fay Ann Coley, of Inman, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 7 siblings and his four-legged friend, Albert E. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 PM on Friday, September 20th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society 150 Dexter Rd. Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Lake Cooley Baptist Church building fund, 2589 Ballenger Road, Wellford, SC 29385.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019