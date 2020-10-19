SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Alexander Harbison III, 80, of Spartanburg, SC was born July 16, 1940 and passed away October 18, 2020, at the Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum, SC, after a lengthy illness.
Robert was born in Spartanburg and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Alexander Harbison, Jr., and Irene Susan Burns Harbison. He graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1958 and Clemson College, where he received a BS degree in Industrial Management in 1962.
Robert served active duty with the US Army at Fort Benning, GA, and in the US Army Reserves with the 108TNG (Training Division) Reserve Unit in Spartanburg. He was honorably discharged in 1969 at the rank of Captain. Most recently he was a member of American Legion Post #28 Spartanburg.
Robert was employed in his family's business at Robert Harbison Furniture Company, Inc., becoming President and Treasurer, before closing the business in 1996. After that he was a sales manager with AT Sloan and Company and Irwin Ace Hardware before retiring in 2009.
Robert was active in the Spartanburg community in the American Business Club, Lions Club, The Chamber of Commerce, and the Small Business Bureau. He was a graduate of Leadership Spartanburg in 1985 and active in the Leadership Spartanburg Alumni Association for several years. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and later Trinity United Methodist Church, serving on the Finance Committee and as chairman of the Administrative Board. He was also active in the PTA at E. P. Todd Elementary School. Robert proudly supported his wife and daughters in Girl Scouts becoming a Lifetime Member and a top-notch cookie seller.
Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who proudly never missed concerts, recitals, or graduation. He was an avid fisherman and supporter of the Clemson Tigers, who attended or watched every football game he could.
Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Church Harbison of Spartanburg; daughters, Katharine Harbison of Spartanburg, Robin Harbison Yerkes (Mark) of Moore, SC and Susan Harbison Kuenzli (Ken) of Boiling Springs, SC, and grandchildren, Alexander Ross Yerkes, Melanie Anne Yerkes, Amanda Marie Yerkes, Elizabeth Kuenzli, Grace Kuenzli and Zachary Conner Kuenzli. He will be missed by his dogs, Teddy and Heinz.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude and thanks to the entire staff at the Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum for the loving care they gave Robert.
Graveside services with military honors by American Legion Post #28, will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Reverend Justin Nelson. The family will greet friends following the graveside services and requests that everyone wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to the Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, SC 29356, or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
