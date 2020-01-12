|
|
Robert Andrew Henderson, 100, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born November 05, 1919 in Spooner, WI, he was the widower of Ruby Henderson. He is survived by three children, Janet (Bob) Knight of Venice, FL, Brenda (Dave) Hassler of Spartanburg, SC and Robert Henderson, Jr., of Albuquerque, NM; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bob was a Marine and in WWII, participated in the first battle at Pear Harbor and the last battle at Okinawa. After the war, he began a lifelong career in appliance sales and management. He was an active member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and was a volunteer for many years with Habitat for Humanity and the Second Presbyterian Soup Kitchen. He enjoyed tennis with his best friend, Bob Soutter and all the folks at Duncan Park where he played until age 87, when bad knees forced his retirement. He also loved Tuesday night pizza and cribbage with his grandson, John.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Johns Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Shackleford officiating.
Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709 or Mobile Meals PO Box 461 Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 12, 2020