Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Andrew Henderson


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Andrew Henderson Obituary
Robert Andrew Henderson, 100, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born November 05, 1919 in Spooner, WI, he was the widower of Ruby Henderson. He is survived by three children, Janet (Bob) Knight of Venice, FL, Brenda (Dave) Hassler of Spartanburg, SC and Robert Henderson, Jr., of Albuquerque, NM; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bob was a Marine and in WWII, participated in the first battle at Pear Harbor and the last battle at Okinawa. After the war, he began a lifelong career in appliance sales and management. He was an active member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and was a volunteer for many years with Habitat for Humanity and the Second Presbyterian Soup Kitchen. He enjoyed tennis with his best friend, Bob Soutter and all the folks at Duncan Park where he played until age 87, when bad knees forced his retirement. He also loved Tuesday night pizza and cribbage with his grandson, John.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Johns Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Shackleford officiating.
Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709 or Mobile Meals PO Box 461 Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -