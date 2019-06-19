Home

Robert B. "Bobby" Mims

Robert B. "Bobby" Mims Obituary
Robert B. "Bobby" Mims- Funeral services for Robert B. "Bobby" Mims, 77, 715 T. Bishop Rd, Jonesville, SC will be held 1 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with burial in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. He was the widower of Queen Smith Mims and the son of the late Adolphus Mims, Sr. and Lucille Long Mims. He is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline Mims; two sons, Anthony (Trinia) Mims and Robert "Redd"(Kynnia) Mims; nine grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; one brother, Adolphus (Johnsie) Mims, Jr.; and two sisters, RubyMims Smith and Betty Mims Nelson.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019
