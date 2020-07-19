Spartanburg, SC- Robert Edwin "Eddie" Bishop, 59, of 117 Tinsley Heights Dr., passed away at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 16, 1960, he was a son of Patricia Ann (Hall) Blanton and the late Mr. Jimmy Blanton.

Eddie had worked for Drayton Mills and was of the baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two sisters, Lynn Thompson and Teresa Martin; one brother, Ricky Mitchem; one uncle, Dean Hall; one aunt, Becky Meek; two nephews, Robbie Bobo and wife Kristie and Dale Martin and wife Nikkie; and three nieces, Brandy Martin, Becky Harrison and Jennifer Martinez.

He was also predeceased by one sister, Angie Morris and three uncles, Wilbur Hall, Jimmy Hall and Jerry Hall.

A memorial service will be held at Seawright Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth Cash officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to: Una First Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 283, Una, SC 29378.

Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory

Inman, SC





