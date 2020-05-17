|
|
SPARTANBURG – Robert Carlisle Fitchett, Sr., 87, of Spartanburg, SC, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was the cherished husband of Jean Thompson Fitchett for 66 years and was the son of the late Otis and Edna Shelley Fitchett.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, James C. "Jimmy" Fitchett and his wife Shari of Sharpsburg, GA and a daughter, Denise Fitchett Price of Gramling, SC; a sister, Susan Mayo of Chattanooga, TN; two grandchildren, Jessica F. Evans and her husband Drew of Huntersville, NC and Alexander Fitchett of Savannah, GA; and two great-grandchildren, Easton and Elijah Evans. He was predeceased by a son, Robert C. "Butch" Fitchett, Jr., a sister Shelley Bohn, and son-in-law, Ron Price.
Mr. Fitchett was a member of Glendale Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a graduate of University of South Carolina where he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a radar electronics instructor. He was self-employed in the textile industry as owner and CEO of Carolina Knitting Mills and Spartan Research and Development.
Thanks to the caring hearts of the staff at the Veterans Administration, Elite Home Health Care, and Homestead Hospice Bob able to pass peacefully at home in the loving arms of his wife Jean.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, PO Box 268, Glendale SC 29368.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020