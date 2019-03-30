|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Charles Gowan, 82, of Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. Born April 10, 1936 in Stone Station, SC, he was the son of the late Charlie Robert and Minnie Lee Bagwell Gowan.
Mr. Gowan loved spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing. He was retired from Earnhart Electric Company after 42 years of service. Mr. Gowan was a member of Roebuck Masonic Lodge #357, the Woodman of the World and Roebuck United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Gilbert Gowan; sons, Tony C. Gowan (Carole) of Roebuck, SC, and Terry R. Gowan (Jennifer) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Shelley Towery (Braxton), Kelsey Gowan, Ashley Rice (Tyler), Hunter Gowan, Ansley Gowan and Mary Gowan; and great- grandchildren, Chandler Rice, James Towery, John David Towery, and Alaina Gowan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Timothy Gowan, and sisters, Ruby Lamb and Betty Rhodes.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by the Rev. Jones Brewer and the Rev. David Erwin. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Roebuck United Methodist Church, PO Box 987, Roebuck, SC 29376, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019