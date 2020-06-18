SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Connor ""RC"" Hawkins, 26, of Spartanburg passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born in Spartanburg County, May 4, 1994, to Robert Todd and Stephanie B. Hawkins. Left to cherish his memory are his sister and best friend Carolyn Ann Hawkins; maternal grandmother Betty Burdette; paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Ann Hawkins; aunts and uncles, Ron Hawkins Jr and Matthew and Sissy Flemming and 8 special cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Melvin Burdette.
RC was a graduate from Dorman High School and Spartanburg Community College. He later went on to pursue his career as a commercial diver after graduating International Diving School of Charleston. He was currently employed at Wofford Welding Service where he will be greatly missed.
To know RC was to love him. He was one of a kind with a smile that lit up the room. He lived a very full and adventurous life from snowboarding to surfing to skydiving, he gave it his all. He grew up riding dirt bikes and enjoying the races, but in the most recent year he grew a love for his Harley rides with his family. RC adored spending time with his family and friends and had a hug for each and every one of them. He never missed a year of travel with Camp NanaPapa (cousins camp). He attended both Spartanburg First Wesleyan Church and Buck Creek Baptist Church.
An outside Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at the home of Ronnie and Ann Hawkins of 222 Holly Road, Chesnee, SC 29323 with a celebration of life immediately following. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a simple smile and nod of expressed sympathy will be all that is required. Your presence is more important than a hug or a handshake.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to F.E.N.C.E Foothills Equestrian Nature Center 3381 Hunting County Road, Tryon, NC 28782 (http://www.fence.org).
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.