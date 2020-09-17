Robert Donald "Bobby" Cassels, 91 died Monday September 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Wilksburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Branner officiating.
Mr. Cassels was born April 14, 1929 in Chester, SC and was a son of the late Robert Tresvant Cassels and Lois Gladden Cassels. He attended Chester High School and was retired from Cone Mills Inc. at the Carlisle Finishing Plant where he was employed for over 38 years. He was also owner/operator of Cassels Grocery for over 50 years. Bobby was an avid Gardner and was famous for raising his tomatoes and sharing them with friends. He was a founding member of the Chester County Assessment Board and was instrumental in helping to build Wilksburg Sub Station Fire Department. He was a former member and Deacon of Wilksburg Baptist Church and presently a member of New Hope U.M.C. Mr. Cassels was a tireless advocate for the Wilksburg Community and an avid Gamecock Fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 68 years Margaret Ouzts Cassels; he is survived by two children Michael Donald Cassels (Linda) of Union, SC and Margaret Susan Cassels of Prosperity, SC; two grandchildren, Leigh Cassels Turner (Sean) of Greenville, SC and Robert Warren Cassels (Heathley) of Greenville, SC; five great-grandchildren, Anna Hamer, Michael Turner, Thomas Turner, Lucy Cassels and Robert Cassels and his kitty Buck.
Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Cemetery Fund, C/O Jimmy Carter, 1990 Baton Rouge Road, Chester, SC 29706.
The family will observe social distancing during the graveside services on Sunday and request that masks be worn.
