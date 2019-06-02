|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert "Bob" Dorwart Yaggie, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Pacifica Skylyn-Spartanburg. Born January 6, 1940, in Yankton, SD, he was the son of the late Francis Robert Yaggie and Margaret Dorwart Yaggie.
A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Yaggie was owner/operator of Yaggie Dry Cleaners, Inc. for 40 years. Bob had a big heart and was a selfless man. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class where he also served as a Deacon. He was a former member of Downtown Sertoma, a former trap shooter, a proud sponsor of Little League and Spartanburg High School Athletics, and pressed all The J. F. Floyd Mortuary flags and clothing used in military and funeral rites, gratis, for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Jackson Yaggie; sons, Robert Francis Yaggie (Lisa) of Inman, SC, and Matt Yaggie (Sandi) of Mauldin, SC; four grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, Jacob, and Becca Yaggie; sisters, Alice Lynn Jenson of Madison, WI, Mary Kay DiLeo of Atlanta, GA, and Anne Adley of Seattle, WA; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2:45-3:45 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Bob Gilbert. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or -Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019