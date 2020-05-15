Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Fort Prince Memorial Gardens
Robert Dwayne McIntyre


1948 - 2020
Robert Dwayne McIntyre Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Robert Dwayne McIntyre, 71, of Wellford, SC, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Born November 6, 1948, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late John Dewey McIntyre and Mary Jones McIntyre.
Mr. McIntyre enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was a member of Wellford Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Phyllis Nicholson McIntyre; children, Angie Alley (Frank) of Hendersonville, NC and Robby McIntyre (Lisa) of Campobello, SC; step-children, James Pelfrey of Duncan, SC and Jessica Pelfrey of Mountain Rest, SC; grandchildren, Katie Alley and Jonathan McIntyre; brother, Wayne McIntyre (Sarah) of Greer, SC; and sister, Dianne Sweezy of Wellford, SC.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, by Chaplain Brian Bailey and Mr. Teddy Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim HealthCare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Special thanks to Interim Hospice for their great care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2020
