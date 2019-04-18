Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arrowwood Baptist Church
1410 Highway 11 West
Chesnee, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Arrowwood Baptist Church
1410 Highway 11 West
Chesnee, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Cash


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Cash Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Robert Earl Cash, 88, widower of Doris Lee Shehan Cash, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born February 7, 1931 in Chesnee, he was a son of the late Horace Cash and Nora Skinner Cash. He was retired from Spartan Insulfab, was a U.S. Navy veteran, Shriner, very active with the America Legion and a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughters, Joy Mabry and husband Tex, Marcia Hallinan, Sharon George; grandchildren, Patricia Mabry-Bright, Edward Lawson and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Truitt and a brother, Roger Cash.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Godfrey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arrowwood Baptist Church, 1410 Highway 11 West Chesnee, SC 29323
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now