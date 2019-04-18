|
CHESNEE, SC- Robert Earl Cash, 88, widower of Doris Lee Shehan Cash, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born February 7, 1931 in Chesnee, he was a son of the late Horace Cash and Nora Skinner Cash. He was retired from Spartan Insulfab, was a U.S. Navy veteran, Shriner, very active with the America Legion and a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughters, Joy Mabry and husband Tex, Marcia Hallinan, Sharon George; grandchildren, Patricia Mabry-Bright, Edward Lawson and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Truitt and a brother, Roger Cash.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Godfrey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arrowwood Baptist Church, 1410 Highway 11 West Chesnee, SC 29323
Family members are at their respective homes.
