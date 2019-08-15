|
Robert (Bob) Earle Calhoun, Sr. passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Bob is survived by his wife, Patsy Hall, of 60 years, his daughter Beth Lorey (Jeff), son in law Pat McNamara, daughter in law, Shelly Calhoun and grandchildren, Anna and Greyson Lorey, Shannon and Madison McNamara, and Rachel and Ethan Calhoun. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie McNamara, and his son, Robert Calhoun, Jr., father, Clyde Calhoun, mother, Eva Calhoun, and brother, Tommy Calhoun.
Bob loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed tennis, golf and Clemson football. He had a bigger than life personality and a great sense of humor. He was always up for a good time.
Bob was born on September 11, 1933 in Rock Hill, SC. He grew up in Charlotte, NC.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Central High School. He attended Clemson and then served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He later graduated from Wofford College.
Bob served as Vice President of the family businesses, Hall's 5 & 10 Cent Store and Sav-Mor Dollars Stores. He later was Director of Purchasing for Spartan Foods Systems.
In Woodruff, Bob served as the President of the Woodruff Jaycees and president of the Three Pines Country Club. He was the Co-Founder of Woodruff Investment Club.
Bob retired in 1998 while living at the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg and moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC in 2003. He served as Vice President of the Ocean Isle Property Owners Association and was currently serving on the Board of Directors of the ABC Board.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 17, at Shallotte Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shallotte Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 3256, Shallotte NC 28459.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019