Robert Edward Hannigan Sr.


1937 - 2019
Robert Edward Hannigan Sr. Obituary
LYMAN, SC- Robert Edward Hannigan, Sr., 81, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born September 26, 1937 in Springfield, MA, he was the husband of the late Norma Jean Hannigan and the son of the late John and Marie Hannigan.
Mr. Hannigan was the founder and owner of R E Hannigan and Sons Trucking Co.
He is survived by three sons Robert Hannigan, Jr of Lyman, John Hannigan and wife Mary of Pauline, and Patrick Hannigan and wife Gina of Mayo; two brothers Peter Hannigan and wife Dianne, and Paul Hannigan and wife Sherry both of California; grandchildren Nick Hannigan, Christopher Hannigan, Bradley Hannigan, Rachel Campbell, J. Campbell, Joshua Hannigan, Zachary Hannigan, Caleb Hannigan, Shelby Hannigan, Noah Hannigan, and Harley Hannigan; and ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Bill Hannigan.
A private service will be at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
