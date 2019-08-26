|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert F Gowan, Sr., 88, of 400 Webber Road, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Robert was born in Enoree, SC on December 28, 1930, a son of the late Curtis and Beulah (Sentell) Gowan. He was the husband of Louise (Jackson) Gowan having celebrated 65 years of marriage.
He was the founder and operator of Gowan's Men Shop and was associated with Fran's Fashions in Inman.
Mr Gowan was a member of Inman United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Robert F. "Bobby" Gowan, Jr. and wife Robin, of Boiling Springs, SC; one granddaughter, Emily Gowan of Aiken, SC, two sisters, Sue Nation (Fred), of Inman, SC and Linda McCombs, of Inman, SC. He was predeceased by two sisters, Evelyn Shaw, Dhrama Wilson, and three brothers, Fred Gowan, Homer Gowan and Edwin Gowan.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28th from 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM at Seawright Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 28th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Rev Ed Stallworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Inman United Methodist Church, 27 Bishop Street, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019