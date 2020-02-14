Home

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Robert F. "Bob" Halcott


1928 - 2020
TAYLORS, SC- Major Robert Freeman Halcott, U. S. Air Force, Ret., 91, of Taylors, SC, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown-Greenville. Born April 1, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Carl Lambert Halcott and Marguerite Freeman Halcott.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Mary Davis Halcott; children, Kristin Landis (Jimmy) of Raytown, MO, Prudy Crews (Steve) and Mark Robert Halcott, all of Parker, CO; stepson, Mark Dunagan (Jackie) of Taylors, SC; grandchildren, Sarah H. Behovitz (Jeremy), Kyle Crews, Ryan Crews, Jacob Crews (Christina), Tyler Landis (Molly), Kelsey Sprick (Tyson), Ashlee Halcott, Dustin Halcott, Amber Sullivan, and Cory Dunagan (Brie); 11 great-grandchildren; and his beloved kitty cats, Petit, Rongie, and Lilly.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. James Hilton. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Mount St. Mary's University, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727; or Jackson College, 2111 Emmons Road, Jackson, MI 49201.
The family is at the home of Mary Halcott.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
