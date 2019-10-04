Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
316 S. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Southside Baptist Church
316 S. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Robert F. Radford Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert "Bob" Franklin Radford, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 1, 1932, in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Radford and Ada Ruth Wilson Radford.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Radford received his Undergraduate and Master's Degree from Western Carolina University. He retired from teaching at Park Hills Elementary School in District 7 after more than 30 years of service. He was also a member of Southside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and coach. Following his retirement, he enjoyed raising cattle.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Ballenger Radford; daughter, Kim Bresette (Scott) of Spartanburg, SC; and grandchildren, Hannah Bresette and Chapman Bresette. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ruth McKenzie.
Special thanks to Patricia and Ann for their care of Bob over the past year.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon-2:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church, 316 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson and The Rev. David Blanton. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
