Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
290 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Allare


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Allare Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert G. Allare, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born July 31, 1936 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Mathias and Lucille Allare.
Robert graduated St. George High School in Chicago and upon graduation, began his career in the food industry. He was employed by such companies as Mrs. Smith's Pie Company, Kellogg's, McCarty Food, and retired from Tyson Poultry Company as the Southeast Regional Sales Manager. His career brought him to the South, encompassing sales throughout the southern states as his territory. He enjoyed sales and retired in the Atlanta area and later moved to Spartanburg.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Hellenbrand Allare, and their children, Rob Allare and his wife, Jennifer of Illinois, Mike Massey and his wife, Michelle of South Carolina, Beth Nottoli and husband, Joe of Atlanta, GA, Pat Allare of California, and Linda Allare of Illinois; grandchildren, Matthew Allare, Jamieson Allare, Olivia Nottoli, Eric Nottoli, and Andrew Beary.
A Mass will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 290 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, conducted by Father Whitman. A visitation will follow at the residence.
Mass cards appreciated.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now