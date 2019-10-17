|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert G. Allare, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born July 31, 1936 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Mathias and Lucille Allare.
Robert graduated St. George High School in Chicago and upon graduation, began his career in the food industry. He was employed by such companies as Mrs. Smith's Pie Company, Kellogg's, McCarty Food, and retired from Tyson Poultry Company as the Southeast Regional Sales Manager. His career brought him to the South, encompassing sales throughout the southern states as his territory. He enjoyed sales and retired in the Atlanta area and later moved to Spartanburg.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Hellenbrand Allare, and their children, Rob Allare and his wife, Jennifer of Illinois, Mike Massey and his wife, Michelle of South Carolina, Beth Nottoli and husband, Joe of Atlanta, GA, Pat Allare of California, and Linda Allare of Illinois; grandchildren, Matthew Allare, Jamieson Allare, Olivia Nottoli, Eric Nottoli, and Andrew Beary.
A Mass will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 290 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, conducted by Father Whitman. A visitation will follow at the residence.
Mass cards appreciated.
