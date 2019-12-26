|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Robert "Bob" Hughes Blackwood, 76, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 18, 1943, in Greer, SC, he was the son of the late Herbert D. and Edna Nix Blackwood.
A graduate of Gaffney High School and National Guard veteran, Mr. Blackwood loved his family, especially his granddaughter. He was a Mason and member of St. John Masonic Lodge #333 AFM, life-member of the NRA, and proud member of the Polk County Gun Club. He also loved shooting sports and reloading ammo.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Mabry Blackwood; daughter and son-in-law, Angela D. Blackwood and Barry S. Rhinehart of Inman, SC; granddaughter, Alexandria B. Rhinehart of Inman, SC; and brother, Harry D. Blackwood of Gaffney, SC.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 26, 2019