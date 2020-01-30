|
Robert Henderson, Jr., 57, peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 26, 2020. Robert was the son of the late Robert Henderson, Sr. and Ruby Wilson.
He was the President and CEO of Vision 2 Destiny and 4 YOU! Custom Gifts and Awards.
Robert was a proud member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his parents, Emmanuel and Veronika Wilson; his children, Ebony (Leon), Ashley (Ed), Skylr, Aaron and Robyn; his grandchildren, Traevon, Grayson, Khloe, Zuri, Zayla and Eden; and his siblings, Rochele, Michelle, Tony, Emil and Jamill.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Lee Wilson; his father, Robert Henderson, Sr.; and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The Celebration of the Life of Robert Henderson will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 700 S. Converse St., Spartanburg, SC. Bishop Charles J. J. Jackson, III will officiate. Entombment will be in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. A private ceremony for brothers Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will be held one hour prior to the visitation.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020