IRMO, SC- Robert Howard Bryant, 96, of Irmo, SC and formerly of Kings Mountain, NC, died peacefully after a brief illness, Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born August 11, 1924 in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Ellis K. Bryant and Fae Tucker Bryant and husband of 66 years to the late Anne Lee Foster Bryant.
Mr. Bryant was a graduate of Fingerville High School, he attended Wofford College 1941-1943 before serving in the US Army, June 22, 1943 to April 9, 1946, returning to Wofford College to complete his degree in 1947. He received his Master's Degree in education from Furman University in 1953 and Education Administration Degree from Western Carolina. Mr. Bryant was a longtime public school teacher, principal, District Assistant Superintendent of Instruction for Kings Mountain City Schools, beginning his career in 1947 and retiring in 1982.
He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Kings Mountain, NC, Methodist Men, Lions Club, and The American Legion. Howard's interest included his family, church, gardening, photography and traveling with Anne.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary Anne Shawver (Charles) of Irmo, SC, Lou Davis (James) of Aiken, SC and Jo Ellen Barrington (John) of Shelby, NC; granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth and Lauren Davis and Elizabeth Joy Barrington; grandsons, Joseph, Andrew, and Philip Barrington; and nephews, Scott and John Pollock. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary Pollock and her husband Robin.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. The family requests that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Central United Methodist Church, 113 South Piedmont Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 or to the charity of one's choice
.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel