Robert Howell Stamm Obituary
CAMDEN – A private graveside service for Robert Howell Stamm, 95, will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church or the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County.
Mr. Stamm passed away at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Wheeling, W.V., he was the son of the late Ernest Fred and Mary Louella Howell Stamm. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army Air Corp where he was a B17 Flight Instructor. Mr. Stamm received a Bachelor of Science Degree from West Virginia University and retired from DuPont as a Mechanical Engineer.
Mr. Stamm was a member of Kershaw Lodge #29 and the Jamil Shriners. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Thomasia Geddings Stamm; sons, David Crosslin Stamm (Gail) of Ravenel, S.C. and Stephen E. Stamm (Lisa) of Spartanburg; step-son, Grant Geddings (Terri); step-daughter, Anna Chandler (Derrik); grandchildren, Allison Stamm Brown, Joshua Stamm, Laura Stamm Wagner and Melissa Moss; step-grandchildren, Thomas Geddings, Lauren Hollingsworth, Griffin Chandler, Will Chandler and Megan Chandler; and great-grandchildren, Austin Brown, Jack Stamm, Thomas Stamm, Josie Wagner and Kate Wagner. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Elizabeth James.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
