SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Joseph Royle, of Spartanburg, SC, was born on May 5, 1924 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 96. Bob was born in Ossining, NY to Charles and Frances Royle. He is survived by his wife, Pat (Taylor) and her grandchildren, Taylor Renquist and Grey Praytor; his daughter, Peggy Cain and her husband Joseph; grandsons, Charles and wife Kristin, Michael and wife Julia, Joseph and wife Danielle; daughter-in-law, Antoinette Jasinski Royle; nephew, James Fawcett; grandson, Eric Royle; and six great-grandchildren: Rowan, Greta, Monica, Declan, Aidan and Eleanor; Edward Cutler and Kelly Cutler. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Victoria (McDonald); his son, Robert; his sister, Anne (Fawcett); and his wife, Barbara (Cutler).
Bob was a senior in high school when Pearl Harbor was attacked and he enlisted soon thereafter. He served in the Army Air Corps and completed 40 missions as the pilot of a B-24 bomber in the Pacific. Following his discharge, he returned to Yale (Class of 1948) and married Mary McDonald, a pianist he met following her performance at the Yale School of Music. Sadly, Mary died at age 33.
Bob started his career with Hudson Wire in Ossining, NY and later moved to Stamford Processing. In the late 1980's Bob and his wife Barbara moved to Spartanburg with International Wire, where he worked until his retirement at age 75. He was very pleased with the move to Spartanburg and greatly appreciated the many friends, co-workers and acquaintances they made there. Early in his retirement he was blessed to meet and marry Pat Taylor. Well into his 90's, Bob wrote that he would "celebrate in gratitude the love of family, especially the faces of children and the warmth they spread." He will be remembered as he was: a perfect gentleman who was determined to do the right thing, at the right time for the right reason.
Internment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.
