CAMPOBELLO, SC- Robert James Frye, 54, of Campobello, SC, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at "At the Ridge Campground" in Balsam Grove, NC. Born December 22, 1965, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Lonnie Bill Frye Sr. and Kathy O'Shields Frye of Spartanburg, SC.
Robert enjoyed camping, cooking, and psychedelic music. A graduate of Dorman High School, he was the branch manager for Quick Credit in Gaffney.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Blake Jackson of Campobello, SC and Heather Frye of Greenville, SC; grandson, Julian Jackson; brothers and sister, Roger Frye, Ginger Frye, and Lonnie Frye Jr., all of Spartanburg, SC; and best friend, Jim Gossett. He was predeceased by a sister, Luanne Frye.
Visitation will be 12:00-12:45 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by Mr. Blake Jackson with comments by family and friends.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
