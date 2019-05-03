|
Robert K, (Ken) Elliott, formerly of Boiling Springs departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Emmett, Idaho. He was born October 21, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland. Ken was retired from Miliken and Company.
Ken was a proud Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a former member of the Hutchins-Caldwells Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
In addition to his wife Linda, Ken is survived by his beloved grandson, Mack Cook Jr. of Boiling Springs; brothers, Donald and Louis; sisters, Deborah and Robin and estranged daughters, Denise of Boiling Springs and Michelle of Charlottesville, VA.
Ken's remains will be inurned with military honors and graveside services at 11:00 AM on June 26, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, ID under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett, ID.
Ken has requested that any memorials be made to the Hutchins Caldwells Detachment of the Marine Corps League or New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Boiling Springs.
Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2019