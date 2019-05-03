Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert K. Elliott


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert K. Elliott Obituary
Robert K, (Ken) Elliott, formerly of Boiling Springs departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Emmett, Idaho. He was born October 21, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland. Ken was retired from Miliken and Company.
Ken was a proud Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a former member of the Hutchins-Caldwells Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
In addition to his wife Linda, Ken is survived by his beloved grandson, Mack Cook Jr. of Boiling Springs; brothers, Donald and Louis; sisters, Deborah and Robin and estranged daughters, Denise of Boiling Springs and Michelle of Charlottesville, VA.
Ken's remains will be inurned with military honors and graveside services at 11:00 AM on June 26, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, ID under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett, ID.
Ken has requested that any memorials be made to the Hutchins­ Caldwells Detachment of the Marine Corps League or New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Boiling Springs.
Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now