Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert Keith Nix


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Keith Nix Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Robert Keith Nix, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband of Nancy Brannon Nix.
Mr. Nix was a native of Mt. Clemens, MI and a son of the late Robert Edward and Margaret Parrish Nix.
He was a retired middle school teacher with District #3 schools, a member of the SC Science Council, Teacher of the year for Cowpens Middle School and District #3, a member of the Board of Directors for New Day Club House and he also wrote numerous grants for STEM programs at District #3 schools. He was an avid fisherman and also had a passion for cooking. Keith was a member of North Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
"Bumba" as he was affectionately known is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Jonas and Sophie Nix of Camden, SC and their children, Oliver and George Nix; daughter and son-in-law, Ashton and Alex Clever and their children, Anders and Amelia Clever of Spartanburg. He was predeceased by a grandchild, Emerson Ann.
A Memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs officiated by Chaplain Skip Snyder. The family will speak to friends following the Memorial service.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg District #3 Stemology Dept., Science Technology in Math,
3535 Clifton-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 1, 2019
